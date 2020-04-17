Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $106,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $162.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.31. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

