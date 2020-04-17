Vitae Hits Market Capitalization of $32.16 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $32.16 million and $310,828.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00023133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003613 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002875 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

