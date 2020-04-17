Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.78. 740,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,906. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.