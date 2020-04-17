Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lifted by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 6,233,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,221,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.