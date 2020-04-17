Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

WD opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $28,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,736 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 110,229 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

