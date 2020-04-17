Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.30

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $21.01 million and $58.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, Coinnest and Allbit. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.02412653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00076272 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Coinnest, LATOKEN, OKEx, COSS, Allbit, DragonEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

