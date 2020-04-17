WandX Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,678.25 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, WandX has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. One WandX token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. WandX has a total market capitalization of $85,678.25 and $10.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.04252736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009770 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co.

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

