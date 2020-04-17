WAX Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $31.17 million and approximately $775,124.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.02740708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,641,538,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,519,010 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Tidex, Bibox, Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

