We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,888,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.