We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 733.2% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,975,733,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $100.98.

