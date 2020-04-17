Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,325 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $28.08. 530,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

