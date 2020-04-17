Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,863 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 200.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

