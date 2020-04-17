Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,920. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.