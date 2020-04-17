WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Update

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 7,377,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 409,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

