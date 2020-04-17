Wedbush Comments on Roku Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $128.00 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $7,310,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,070,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,655,884. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

