Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,582 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,646,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.