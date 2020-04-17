Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 514 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.96. 12,600,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

