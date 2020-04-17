Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.32. 4,750,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,672. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

