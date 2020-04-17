Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banner (BANR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) recently:

4/14/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

4/8/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

4/2/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

3/17/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

3/10/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

3/10/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/7/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

2/24/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ BANR opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Banner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

