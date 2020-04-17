Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cohu (COHU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU):

4/14/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

4/14/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

4/7/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

4/4/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

3/19/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

2/18/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.57 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

