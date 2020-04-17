Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 8,960,900 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
In other Welbilt news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.28. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
