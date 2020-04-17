Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 6.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Shares of MA stock traded up $13.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.97. 10,406,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,457. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.70. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

