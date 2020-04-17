Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.06. 2,327,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

