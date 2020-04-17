Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

