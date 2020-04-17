Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 514,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

WLKP stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,227.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

