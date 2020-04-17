Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,054,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 106,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.25. 23,427,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

