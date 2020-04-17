Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $66.21 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,353.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 383,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 379,088 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 326.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 459.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.71. 9,161,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.