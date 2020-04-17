Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $82.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,913,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,257.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,313.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

