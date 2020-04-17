Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 32,110,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.