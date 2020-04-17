WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $506,053.79

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $506,053.79 and approximately $531.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

