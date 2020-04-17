Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,808,000 after buying an additional 552,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,082. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.