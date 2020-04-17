WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WTBDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S in a report on Thursday.

Get WHITBREAD PLC/S alerts:

WTBDY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

WHITBREAD PLC/S Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WHITBREAD PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.