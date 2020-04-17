William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zebra Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $201.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.97. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

