William Blair Comments on Teladoc Health Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.73. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

