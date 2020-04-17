W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 16,048,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

