XEL Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. XEL has a market capitalization of $254,820.75 and approximately $45.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XEL has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007005 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

