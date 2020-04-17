Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

