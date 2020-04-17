Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Up 13.8% in March

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 8,584,600 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Yelp stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

