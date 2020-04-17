YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,192,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043,954. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

