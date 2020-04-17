YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,941,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,806. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

