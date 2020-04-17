YOU COIN Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $6.23 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

