YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 6,522,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in YPF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in YPF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in YPF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in YPF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

