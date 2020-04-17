Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $104.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.01 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $108.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year sales of $407.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $435.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $453.78 million, with estimates ranging from $441.60 million to $469.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.26. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

