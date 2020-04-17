Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $578.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.50 million and the lowest is $550.13 million. II-VI reported sales of $342.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.10.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.