Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.86). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $20.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $686,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,864,900 shares of company stock worth $14,606,856. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.