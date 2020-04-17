Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to post $32.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.93 million. Carter Bank and Trust reported sales of $31.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year sales of $129.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.31 million to $136.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.97 million, with estimates ranging from $131.25 million to $144.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Several analysts recently commented on CARE shares. ValuEngine lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 10,987.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,141,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,664 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $7.55 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

