Zacks: Analysts Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). EMCORE reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

EMKR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 42,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,947. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 505,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in EMCORE by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 673.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

