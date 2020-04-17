Zacks: Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post $135.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.09 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Secureworks reported sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $556.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $561.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $597.88 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $605.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.84 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

