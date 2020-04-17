Zacks: Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.