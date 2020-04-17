Zacks: Analysts Set $19.00 Target Price for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Insteel Industries’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Insteel Industries an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIIN. Sidoti upped their price target on Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 466,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

